After a cool, clear weekend, an offshore flow is set to bring higher than average temperatures to SoCal this week, weather officials said.

According to the National Weather Service, the high temperatures will be “the most talked about weather phenomena for the next two days.”

“The higher-than-normal heights and offshore flow will combine to bring four to eight degrees of warming [on Monday] and three to six degrees on Tuesday,” NWS said. “On Tuesday, most max temperatures across the coasts and valleys will be … ten to fifteen degrees above normal.”

The high pressure system will function as a buffer to a Pacific storm churning off the coast of Western Canada, KTLA 5 meteorologist Henry DiCarlo said.

A secondary low pressure system hovering over Baja California will “cloud us up” towards midweek and bring the chance of light rain, DiCarlo added, but the high-pressure system will minimize the chance of precipitation.

“[On Tuesday] the high pressure is going to send a nice offshore flow our way, and we’ll start losing some clouds,” he said. “And then the storm systems to the north and south of us will throw some clouds our way … on Thursday.”

Click here to view the most up-to-date weather forecast for your community.