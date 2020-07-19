Warm temps, gusty winds heighten fire danger in parts of SoCal

Weather

The Antelope Valley and the surrounding foothill communities should anticipate elevated fire danger as powerful winds, low humidities and high temperatures remain in the forecast this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

On Saturday, Lake Palmdale recorded southwest winds with 39 mph gusts as the relative humidity dropped to 8% and the heat reached 97 F, according to forecasters.

Adjacent foothill and desert communities reported similar conditions, the Weather Service said.

Forecasters expect stronger-than-normal winds Sunday evening across the desert and through mountain passes, leading to “slightly elevated fire danger.” Temperatures will rise several degrees above normal as well.

The weather conditions persist a day after a 70-acre brushfire erupted in the Sepulveda Basin. Firefighters managed to contain that blaze in about 1 hour and 20 minutes, and no damages or injuries were reported.

