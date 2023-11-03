Southern California can expect warm daytime highs for the first weekend of November before temperatures begin to fall.

The KTLA 5 News weather team is forecasting highs in the upper 70s to middle and upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday in the Los Angeles Basin, the San Fernando Valley, Orange County, the San Gabriel Valley and the Inland Empire.

“A cooling trend will develop as a series of weak weather systems will move to the north of the area over the weekend and into the early next week,” the National Weather Service said.

By Wednesday, daytime high temperatures will only reach the low to mid-70s, and overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s for most areas of Southern California.

San Fernando Valley 7-Day Forecast. Nov. 3, 2023

Inland Empire 7-Day Forecast. Nov. 3, 2023.

Los Angeles 7-Day Forecast. Nov. 3, 2023.

The mountains and high deserts will see overnight lows in the 30s.