Wednesday forecast: A.M. freeze warnings and frost advisories

Look for a cold air mass to linger over Southern California Wednesday after a record-breaking storm dropped lots of rain and snow a day earlier.
Freeze warnings and frost advisories are in place around the Southland through 9 a.m.
Beachgoers are being warned about large surf and dangerous rip currents.
Another weak storm could arrive Thursday, bringing a slight chance of rain.
A second large storm could arrive next week, possibly providing another round of heavy showers.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 5 to 9 feet
- Water temperature: 55 to 60 degrees
- Remarks: West swell
Thursday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Remarks: West swell