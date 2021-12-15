Wednesday forecast: A.M. freeze warnings and frost advisories

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for a cold air mass to linger over Southern California Wednesday after a record-breaking storm dropped lots of rain and snow a day earlier.

Freeze warnings and frost advisories are in place around the Southland through 9 a.m.

Beachgoers are being warned about large surf and dangerous rip currents.

Another weak storm could arrive Thursday, bringing a slight chance of rain.

A second large storm could arrive next week, possibly providing another round of heavy showers.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: High         
  • Surf height: 5 to 9 feet
  • Water temperature: 55 to 60 degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: High             
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News