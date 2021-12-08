Wednesday forecast: Between storms

Look for afternoon sunshine as the Southland remains between storms Wednesday.
Light showers are expected to return Thursday as another low pressure system passes through.
Air quality should remain mostly in the good to moderate range throughout the week.
Look for a more powerful storm to bring more rain and snow to the region early next week.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Water temperature: 58 to 60 degrees
- Remarks: None
Thursday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Remarks: West swell