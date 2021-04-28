Wednesday forecast: Big warmup underway

Look for a big jump in temperatures Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Southland.

Afternoon highs will jump from the 60s on Monday to the 80s for many inland cities.

Temperatures are expected to be even hotter tomorrow and Friday, with a total increase of between 20 and 25 degrees between Tuesday and Friday.

Air quality Tuesday will remain mostly in the good to moderate range.

Cooler weather is expected to arrive for the weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 54 to 60 degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell