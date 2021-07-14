Wednesday forecast: Chance of mountain, desert thunderstorms

Look for possible mountain and desert thunderstorms Wednesday as moisture moves into the region from the east.

Afternoon temperatures will remain right around average for the rest of the week.

Above average highs are expected to return on Sunday.

Air quality is improving slightly, especially near the coast. Unhealthy conditions can still be found in many inland areas.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Water temperature: 65 to 72 degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell