Wednesday forecast: Chance of mountain, desert thunderstorms

Look for possible mountain and desert thunderstorms Wednesday as moisture moves into the region from the east.
Afternoon temperatures will remain right around average for the rest of the week.
Above average highs are expected to return on Sunday.
Air quality is improving slightly, especially near the coast. Unhealthy conditions can still be found in many inland areas.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Water temperature: 65 to 72 degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Thursday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell