Wednesday forecast: Rain, wind and cold

Weather

Look for a cold and wet afternoon as a new storm approaches the Southland Wednesday.

Afternoon temperatures will remain about 15 to 20 degrees below normal, possibly setting some records for chilly afternoon highs.

Heavy showers are expected to arrive by Wednesday afternoon and linger into Thursday.

Sunny skies are forecast to return this weekend.

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate         
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 54 to 59 degrees
  • Remarks: West swell and south wind wave

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate             
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

