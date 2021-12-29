Wednesday forecast: Rain, wind and cold

Look for a cold and wet afternoon as a new storm approaches the Southland Wednesday.

Afternoon temperatures will remain about 15 to 20 degrees below normal, possibly setting some records for chilly afternoon highs.

Heavy showers are expected to arrive by Wednesday afternoon and linger into Thursday.

Sunny skies are forecast to return this weekend.

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 54 to 59 degrees

Remarks: West swell and south wind wave

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: West swell