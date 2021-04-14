Wednesday forecast: Cloudy and cool but warming up for the weekend

Look for cloudy and cool conditions to continue Wednesday before afternoon highs climb for the weekend.

Wind advisories remain in place for some desert communities, including Palm Springs.

Elsewhere, look for breezy conditions and mostly cloudy skies. Drizzle is also possible for some areas.

A ridge of high pressure will move in over the weekend, pushing afternoon temperatures well above average by Sunday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 57 to 59 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell