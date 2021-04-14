Wednesday forecast: Cloudy and cool but warming up for the weekend

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for cloudy and cool conditions to continue Wednesday before afternoon highs climb for the weekend.

Wind advisories remain in place for some desert communities, including Palm Springs.

Elsewhere, look for breezy conditions and mostly cloudy skies. Drizzle is also possible for some areas.

A ridge of high pressure will move in over the weekend, pushing afternoon temperatures well above average by Sunday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 57 to 59 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News