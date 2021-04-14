Wednesday forecast: Cloudy and cool but warming up for the weekend

Look for cloudy and cool conditions to continue Wednesday before afternoon highs climb for the weekend.
Wind advisories remain in place for some desert communities, including Palm Springs.
Elsewhere, look for breezy conditions and mostly cloudy skies. Drizzle is also possible for some areas.
A ridge of high pressure will move in over the weekend, pushing afternoon temperatures well above average by Sunday.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 57 to 59 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Thursday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell