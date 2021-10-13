Wednesday forecast: Cool and clear with gusty winds

Look for cold morning temperatures Wednesday despite lots of clear skies and sunshine around Southern California.
Northwest winds will continue to blow for at least one more day.
An offshore flow will take hold by Thursday, bringing warmer temperatures as we head toward the weekend.
An increased risk of fire danger will come with the warmer temperatures.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Water temperature: 56 to 66 degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Thursday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell