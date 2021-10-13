Wednesday forecast: Cool and clear with gusty winds

Look for cold morning temperatures Wednesday despite lots of clear skies and sunshine around Southern California.

Northwest winds will continue to blow for at least one more day.

An offshore flow will take hold by Thursday, bringing warmer temperatures as we head toward the weekend.

An increased risk of fire danger will come with the warmer temperatures.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Water temperature: 56 to 66 degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell