Wednesday forecast: Cool and cloudy with areas of drizzle

Look for cool and cloudy conditions with some areas of drizzle Wednesday.

Similar condition will be on tap for Thursday but warmer weather and clearer skies are expected to return briefly for the weekend.

A storm that could bring a decent amount of rainfall appears to be brewing for Monday. About a half inch of rain is expected with snow levels down to about 6.000 feet.

Look for hot afternoon temperatures to return to the Southland later next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Water temperature: 57 to 59 Degrees

Remarks: West swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell