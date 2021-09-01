Wednesday forecast: Cool and cloudy

Look for cool temperatures and mostly cloudy skies across the Southland Wednesday.

Thunderstorm chances have dissipated but the cooler afternoon highs are expected to continue for a couple more days.

Better air quality is being reported around the region, with most areas in the good to moderate range.

High pressure, and warmer temperatures, are expected to return for the holiday weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Low            
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Water temperature: 60 to 70 degrees
  • Remarks: South swell

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: Low              
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Remarks: South swell

