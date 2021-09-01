Wednesday forecast: Cool and cloudy

Look for cool temperatures and mostly cloudy skies across the Southland Wednesday.

Thunderstorm chances have dissipated but the cooler afternoon highs are expected to continue for a couple more days.

Better air quality is being reported around the region, with most areas in the good to moderate range.

High pressure, and warmer temperatures, are expected to return for the holiday weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Water temperature: 60 to 70 degrees

Remarks: South swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Remarks: South swell