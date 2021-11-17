Wednesday forecast: Cool temperatures continue

Look for below average temperatures Wednesday as low pressure remains in control of the region.
The cooler weather is expected to continue through Saturday, but no rain is forecast to fall in the Southland.
Air quality remains mostly in the good to moderate range for Wednesday.
Look for temperatures to warm up again beginning Sunday.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 60 to 62 degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Thursday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell