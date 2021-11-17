Wednesday forecast: Cool temperatures continue

Look for below average temperatures Wednesday as low pressure remains in control of the region.

The cooler weather is expected to continue through Saturday, but no rain is forecast to fall in the Southland.

Air quality remains mostly in the good to moderate range for Wednesday.

Look for temperatures to warm up again beginning Sunday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 60 to 62 degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell