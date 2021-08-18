Wednesday forecast: Cooler temperatures plus a chance of light showers

Look for cooler temperatures Wednesday with a chance of light showers, especially near the foothills.

A low pressure system is expected to bring afternoon highs down by 10 to 20 degrees.

A wind advisory is in place for some High Desert areas until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The cooler weather is also leading to better air quality, with good to moderate conditions extending into the inland areas.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Water temperature: 62 to 71 degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell