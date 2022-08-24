It’s getting closer to the weekend, when temperatures are expected to cool down.

Before then, look for good to moderate air quality along the coast, and unhealthy air quality more inland.

Thunderstorms are creeping back into the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure is helping bring some monsoonal moisture in, that means thunderstorms, humidity and heat, but by the weekend an onshore push will bring a bit of a cool down.

Currently, temperatures are trending at or slightly above the average.