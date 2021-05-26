Wednesday forecast: Cooler weather, but plenty of sunshine

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Slightly cooler temperatures are on tap Wednesday in Southern California and will remain through the weekend.

The mornings will be cloudy, but there will still be plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures are forecast to be comfortable with most areas seeing highs in the mid 70s, and upper 80s for inland areas.

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 56 to 64 degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell