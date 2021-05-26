Wednesday forecast: Cooler weather, but plenty of sunshine

Surf forecast for L.A. County
Slightly cooler temperatures are on tap Wednesday in Southern California and will remain through the weekend.
The mornings will be cloudy, but there will still be plenty of afternoon sunshine.
Temperatures are forecast to be comfortable with most areas seeing highs in the mid 70s, and upper 80s for inland areas.
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 56 to 64 degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Thursday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell