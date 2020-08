Hurricane Isaias has made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. The Category 1 storm, packing 85 mph (136 km/h) winds, set off flooding and sparked five home fires in Ocean Isle Beach, the town’s mayor told a local TV station.

Firefighters from the town’s fire department were battling the blaze with assistance from Horry County firefighters in South Carolina, Tony Casey, a spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, told the Associated Press.