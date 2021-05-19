Wednesday forecast: Gusty winds and average highs

Look for a windy day around the Southland Wednesday with temperatures remaining about average for most areas.
Wind advisories are in place through Friday for portions of the high desert and Inland Empire.
A slight cooling trend is expected for Thursday and Friday before thing warm up a lot early next week.
The afternoon high downtown is expected to be near 80 degrees on Monday.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 6 feet
- Water temperature: 53 to 65 degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Thursday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 6 feet
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell