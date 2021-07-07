Wednesday forecast: Heat advisories, warnings in place

Look for another warm afternoon Wednesday with heat watches and warning issued for many inland areas of Southern California. 

Along with the warm weather are continued poor air quality conditions. Good air quality can still be found in some beach communities.

High pressure is expected to build through the weekend, keeping plenty of sunshine and hot conditions in the forecast.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate               
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 62 to 69 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate              
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

