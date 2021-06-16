Wednesday forecast: Heat wave continues as humidity levels rise

Look for humidity levels to rise Wednesday as Southern California remains under a sweltering heat wave.
Excessive heat watches and warnings for many inland areas will stay in place through the end of the week.
Air quality is mostly in the unhealthy range inland, with some good to moderate readings expected near the coast.
The record-breaking heat wave is expected to come to an end early next week.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 60 to 67 degrees
- Remarks: West swell
Thursday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell