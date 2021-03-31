Wednesday forecast: Hot and windy

Hot and windy conditions, especially inland, are on tap for the Southland Wednesday.

Possible record breaking temperatures could be recorded Wednesday and Thursday.

Gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 mph are expected to taper off in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms are possible in our local mountain areas by Thursday afternoon.

Look for cooler temperatures Friday as an onshore push returns to the region.

The mild temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 56 to 58 degrees

Remarks: South swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: South swell