Wednesday forecast: Hot, dry and sunny; average temperatures return Thursday

Look for another afternoon of hot, dry and sunny conditions Wednesday.
Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place for many inland areas.
Poor air quality is also going to be an issue for many inland residents.
Forecasters are calling for afternoon highs to return to normal for most of the Southland on Thursday.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet with local sets to 5 feet along
- Water temperature: 56 to 74 degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Thursday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet with local sets to 5 feet along
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell