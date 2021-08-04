Wednesday forecast: Hot, dry and sunny; average temperatures return Thursday

Look for another afternoon of hot, dry and sunny conditions Wednesday.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place for many inland areas.

Poor air quality is also going to be an issue for many inland residents.

Forecasters are calling for afternoon highs to return to normal for most of the Southland on Thursday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet with local sets to 5 feet along

Water temperature: 56 to 74 degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet with local sets to 5 feet along

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell