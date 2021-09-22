Wednesday forecast: Hot temps for last day of summer

Look for another day of hot afternoon temperatures as summer comes to a close Wednesday.
A heat advisory is in place until 8 p.m. for many areas from Ventura to San Diego counties.
Fall officially takes control at 12:21 p.m., and will bring cooler temperatures by Thursday.
A chance of rain is still in the forecast for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 61 to 70 degrees
- Remarks: West swell
Thursday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: West swell