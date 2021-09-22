Wednesday forecast: Hot temps for last day of summer

Weather

Look for another day of hot afternoon temperatures as summer comes to a close Wednesday.

A heat advisory is in place until 8 p.m. for many areas from Ventura to San Diego counties.

Fall officially takes control at 12:21 p.m., and will bring cooler temperatures by Thursday.

A chance of rain is still in the forecast for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate            
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 61 to 70 degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate              
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

