Wednesday forecast: Hot temps for last day of summer

Look for another day of hot afternoon temperatures as summer comes to a close Wednesday.

A heat advisory is in place until 8 p.m. for many areas from Ventura to San Diego counties.

Fall officially takes control at 12:21 p.m., and will bring cooler temperatures by Thursday.

A chance of rain is still in the forecast for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 61 to 70 degrees

Remarks: West swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: West swell