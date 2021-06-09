Wednesday forecast: Increasing winds and warmer temps

Weather

Look for increasing winds and warmer temperatures across much of the Southland Wednesday.

Although temperatures will be a few degrees warmer in most locations, afternoon highs will remain comfortable through at least Thursday.

A larger warming trend is expected to begin Friday and continue through the weekend.

Afternoons are expected to get even hotter early next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: High               
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Water temperature: 63 to 65 degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: High              
  • Surf height: 3 to 6 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

