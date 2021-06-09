Wednesday forecast: Increasing winds and warmer temps

Look for increasing winds and warmer temperatures across much of the Southland Wednesday.
Although temperatures will be a few degrees warmer in most locations, afternoon highs will remain comfortable through at least Thursday.
A larger warming trend is expected to begin Friday and continue through the weekend.
Afternoons are expected to get even hotter early next week.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Water temperature: 63 to 65 degrees
- Remarks: West swell
Thursday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 6 feet
- Remarks: West swell