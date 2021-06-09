Wednesday forecast: Increasing winds and warmer temps

Look for increasing winds and warmer temperatures across much of the Southland Wednesday.

Although temperatures will be a few degrees warmer in most locations, afternoon highs will remain comfortable through at least Thursday.

A larger warming trend is expected to begin Friday and continue through the weekend.

Afternoons are expected to get even hotter early next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Water temperature: 63 to 65 degrees

Remarks: West swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 6 feet

Remarks: West swell