Wednesday forecast: More heat, poor air quality inland

Look for another hot day with unhealthy air quality for many inland areas Wednesday.

High pressure is expected to keep the warmer weather around at least through Friday.

Heat warnings and advisories are in place for many areas of Southern California.

A chance of rain and thunderstorms is in the forecast for Thursday as monsoonal moisture moves into the region.

Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 62 to 70 degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell