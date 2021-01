Powerful winds are wreaking havoc across Southern California — toppling trees, shutting down coronavirus testing sites and driving at least two brush fires.

A blaze erupted by the 10 Freeway near Kellogg Drive in Pomona at around 1:30 p.m. Just before 3 p.m., it had burned about 40 acres and was 40% contained, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's San Dimas station.