Wednesday forecast: Morning showers; flash flood watches inland

Monsoonal moisture to our east brought some early morning showers into Southern California Wednesday morning.

A flash flood watch is in place for many inland desert and mountain locations until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are calling for high pressure to continue to strengthen as we head into the weekend leading to even warmer temperatures.

Air quality will remain in the moderate to unhealthful range for most inland areas. Conditions improve closer to the coast.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 60 to 70 degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell