Wednesday forecast: Morning showers; flash flood watches inland

Monsoonal moisture to our east brought some early morning showers into Southern California Wednesday morning.
A flash flood watch is in place for many inland desert and mountain locations until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters are calling for high pressure to continue to strengthen as we head into the weekend leading to even warmer temperatures.
Air quality will remain in the moderate to unhealthful range for most inland areas. Conditions improve closer to the coast.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 60 to 70 degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Thursday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell