Wednesday forecast: Partly cloudy and warm ahead of coming storms

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for warm temperatures Wednesday with clouds beginning to increase by late afternoon.

The first of two storms is expected to arrive late Thursday and bring a us a wet day on Friday.

The storm is expected to bring between one-quarter and 1 inch of rain from the coasts to the foothills.

Snow levels in the mountains are forecast to fall to about the 4,500 foot mark.

As much as a foot of snow could fall above the 6,000 foot level, according to the National Weather Service.

A second storm could reach the Southland on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News