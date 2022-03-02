Wednesday forecast: Partly cloudy and warm ahead of coming storms

Look for warm temperatures Wednesday with clouds beginning to increase by late afternoon.
The first of two storms is expected to arrive late Thursday and bring a us a wet day on Friday.
The storm is expected to bring between one-quarter and 1 inch of rain from the coasts to the foothills.
Snow levels in the mountains are forecast to fall to about the 4,500 foot mark.
As much as a foot of snow could fall above the 6,000 foot level, according to the National Weather Service.
A second storm could reach the Southland on Saturday.