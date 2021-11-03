Wednesday forecast: Sunny skies, slightly above average temperatures

Look for morning clouds to give way to sunny afternoon skies Wednesday.

Temperatures should remain at, or slightly above, average.

A series of storm systems continue to bring showers to our north.

One storm may travel far enough south for us to get rain in our region Monday night into Tuesday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: High          
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Water temperature: 59 to 63 degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: High              
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

