Wednesday forecast: Sunny skies, slightly above average temperatures

Democrats in the House said Wednesday that paid family and medical leave will be added back into their $1.75 trillion social services and environmental bill, reviving a key element of President Joe Biden’s agenda as they rush to finish the package after dismal overnight election results.

Biden had reluctantly dropped a scaled-back paid leave proposal from last week's White House framework after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., balked at the cost. But Democrats who have lobbied for a paid leave program as a Democratic priority for decades continued to push it, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday it would be part of the House's massive package.