Wednesday forecast: Sunny skies with poor air quality inland

Look for mostly sunny skies with temperatures right around average for most of Southern California Wednesday.

Air quality will remain in the unhealthful range for many inland locations. Good to moderate conditions can be found closer to the coast.

High pressure remains in control over the Four Corners region. The high pressure is expected to strengthen over the weekend, bringing increased moisture and humidity to the Southland.

A chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, even for valley and coastal residents.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 59 to 74 degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell