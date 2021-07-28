Wednesday forecast: Sunny skies with poor air quality inland

Weather

Look for mostly sunny skies with temperatures right around average for most of Southern California Wednesday.

Air quality will remain in the unhealthful range for many inland locations. Good to moderate conditions can be found closer to the coast.

High pressure remains in control over the Four Corners region. The high pressure is expected to strengthen over the weekend, bringing increased moisture and humidity to the Southland.

A chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, even for valley and coastal residents.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate              
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 59 to 74 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate              
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

