Wednesday forecast: The heat is back

Look for hot weather to return to Southern California this week as high pressure build over the region.

An excessive heat warning is in place for some inland valley and desert areas until 9 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Air quality will be reduced during these warmer days. Inland valley areas are expecting moderate to unhealthy conditions Wednesday. Good air quality can still be found near the coast.

Cooler conditions are expected to arrive for the weekend, bringing afternoon highs closer to average.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 59 to 64 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: High              
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

