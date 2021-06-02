Wednesday forecast: The heat is back

Look for hot weather to return to Southern California this week as high pressure build over the region.

An excessive heat warning is in place for some inland valley and desert areas until 9 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Air quality will be reduced during these warmer days. Inland valley areas are expecting moderate to unhealthy conditions Wednesday. Good air quality can still be found near the coast.

Cooler conditions are expected to arrive for the weekend, bringing afternoon highs closer to average.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 59 to 64 degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell