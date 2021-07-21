Wednesday forecast: Warm and sunny with improving air quality

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for mostly sunny skies as we get ready for the warmest two days of the week Wednesday and Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to cool for the upcoming weekend.

Air quality around the region is improving, but some inland areas are still experiencing unhealthy conditions.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Low              
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Water temperature: 65 to 74 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: Low              
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News