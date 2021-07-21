Wednesday forecast: Warm and sunny with improving air quality

Look for mostly sunny skies as we get ready for the warmest two days of the week Wednesday and Thursday.
Afternoon temperatures are expected to cool for the upcoming weekend.
Air quality around the region is improving, but some inland areas are still experiencing unhealthy conditions.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Water temperature: 65 to 74 degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Thursday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell