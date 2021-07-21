Wednesday forecast: Warm and sunny with improving air quality

Look for mostly sunny skies as we get ready for the warmest two days of the week Wednesday and Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to cool for the upcoming weekend.

Air quality around the region is improving, but some inland areas are still experiencing unhealthy conditions.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Water temperature: 65 to 74 degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell