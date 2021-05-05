Wednesday forecast: Warmest day of the week

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for afternoon temperatures to increase again Wednesday as air quality around the region takes a hit.

A recent run of good to moderate air quality will come to an end for some inland areas, which will see unhealthy air conditions Wednesday.

Afternoon highs are expected to be about 10 degrees above average before a trough of low pressure gets things back to normal on Friday.

Forecasters are calling for comfortable conditions for Mother’s Day this weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 57 to 62 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate               
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News