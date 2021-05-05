Wednesday forecast: Warmest day of the week

Look for afternoon temperatures to increase again Wednesday as air quality around the region takes a hit.

A recent run of good to moderate air quality will come to an end for some inland areas, which will see unhealthy air conditions Wednesday.

Afternoon highs are expected to be about 10 degrees above average before a trough of low pressure gets things back to normal on Friday.

Forecasters are calling for comfortable conditions for Mother’s Day this weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 57 to 62 degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell