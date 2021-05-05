Wednesday forecast: Warmest day of the week

Look for afternoon temperatures to increase again Wednesday as air quality around the region takes a hit.
A recent run of good to moderate air quality will come to an end for some inland areas, which will see unhealthy air conditions Wednesday.
Afternoon highs are expected to be about 10 degrees above average before a trough of low pressure gets things back to normal on Friday.
Forecasters are calling for comfortable conditions for Mother’s Day this weekend.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 57 to 62 degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Thursday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell