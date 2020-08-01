Weekend heat wave comes with dry and windy conditions, raising fire risk in SoCal

Southern California’s interior regions should brace for elevated fire risk this weekend, forecasters said.

Dry and windy conditions will come with a heat wave that’s expected to bring 95 to 107 degree temperatures. Friday was expected to be the hottest day, but forecasters said temperatures will still reach the triple digits in the valleys, mountains and foothills on Saturday.

L.A. County’s mountains, the Highway 14 corridor and the Antelope Valley will also experience strong winds, with 25 to 35 mph gusts forecast near Lake Palmdale in the afternoon and early evening hours.

“It is very important to do your part to prevent wildfires by avoiding driving through or parking on dry grass, using extra caution with potential fire sources, and never leaving a campfire unattended,” the National Weather Service said in a statement. “Remember, if you see smoke or a fire, report it immediately by calling 9-1-1.”

The county website has a list of cooling centers available this weekend. The facilities will implement safety measures such as physical distancing and mask-wearing, the county said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said as of 11:55 a.m., red flag parking restrictions were not in effect.

We're getting calls asking about Red Flag warnings While County may declare Red Flag weather, it does NOT necessarily equate to Red Flag Parking Restrictions in City of LA. They are NOT in effect If you're ever in doubt, you can check Your #LAFD website https://t.co/qdbVFVavQm — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) August 1, 2020