Get ready, Southern California. The last storm of this year — and perhaps the first of the new year — is headed your way.

Starting Tuesday, there is a good chance for rain to douse the Southland almost every day for the next two weeks.

Predictions for Tuesday afternoon and night put the chance of rain at about 90%, with significant chances for rain almost every day after that.

Temperatures are also expected to drop up to 20 degrees from the balmy weather many experienced on Christmas and the day after.