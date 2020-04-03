Widespread showers headed to SoCal over the weekend, will linger into next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Restless Southern Californians may find it easier to stay in their homes later this weekend and early next week thanks to a wet forecast that is calling for widespread showers.

A cold storm system will move into the region late Saturday night or Sunday morning and drop showers over the entire forecast area by Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall on Ventura and Los Angeles counties overnight Sunday.

The showers are likely to continue through the day Monday, bringing between a half-inch and 1 inch of rain to the coasts and valleys, according to the Weather Service.

Two to 3 inches of rain could fall in the mountains, where snow levels will drop to around the 4,500-foot level.

Forecasters are calling for between 6 inches and a foot of snow above the 6,000-foot mark. South-facing slopes could get even more.

There is a small chance that snow showers could impact traffic on the 5 Freeway corridor.

All drivers during periods of rain were warned to be on the lookout for flooded roadways and possible mud and debris flows, especially in the recent burn areas.

Showers could linger into Wednesday and possibly Thursday bringing even higher rain totals to the region.