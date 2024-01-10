If you’re planning on enjoying a nice time in the Southern California mountains this week, you’d better snap back to reality. The threat of strong winds, rain and mountain snow remains in effect in some areas, causing the National Weather Service to ask the public to “expect delays & consider delaying travel.”

The winds, which could reach gusts of up to 50 to 70 mph and perhaps even 80 mph, are expected to affect the mountain and foothill areas and southwest Santa Barbara County on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the NWS.

Snow is also expected in the Grapevine and Tejon Pass, with as much as 2 or 3 inches likely, though those figures could be higher, the NWS said.

“Snow levels will be 4000-4500 feet, lowering to around 3000 feet by early Thursday,” the NWS said. “A winter storm warning is in effect, with 2-5 inches of snow in the mountains, including the I-5 near Tejon Pass, cold wind chills due to strong winds, and low visibility in blowing snow. Significant travel delays are likely.”