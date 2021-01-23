Winter storm arrives in SoCal, threatening debris flows in mountain and foothill communities

The threat is real and widespread, looming over many of the state’s mountain and foothill residents.

After the biggest year of wildfire in California’s modern history that saw more than 4 million acres burned in the state and millions more scorched among our Western neighbors, the winter rains are finally coming and bringing with them serious risk of debris flows and potential mudslides.

The National Weather Service warns that Southern California’s summer-like temperatures are petering off and wet weather will bring periods of rain, gusty winds and mountain snow through next week.

Forecasters project increasing clouds and scattered rainfall totaling a fourth of an inch in most areas between Friday and Sunday morning, the Weather Service tweeted. A quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain is expected between Sunday night and Monday evening. Snow levels are down to 2,000 feet and the mountains will receive 6 to 10 inches.

Radar Update! Showers over the coastal waters, there's some stronger showers just west of Oxnard which will create heavy downpours. There is still a slight chance of thunderstorms so you may see some lightning in these heavier showers. #socal #radarupdate #CArain pic.twitter.com/DwTMTEee9c — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 23, 2021

Scattered showers will continue through today with a slight chance for thunderstorms this afternoon from Santa Barbara to L.A. Counties and adjacent coastal waters. Showers will remain light to locally moderate with heaviest showers with thunderstorms . #cawx #LArain #Socal pic.twitter.com/IP9sayfgZd — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 23, 2021