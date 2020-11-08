Winter storm brings rain, snow and cold temperatures to L.A. area

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A winter storm brought scattered rain showers to the Los Angeles area on Sunday and dumped snow on the mountains.

Temperatures were 10 to 20 degrees cooler than normal, a trend that was expected to persist for much of the week, said Kathy Hoxsie, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“It’s nothing unusual,” she said. “It’s just that we’re finally seeing the overall weather patterns changing and a winter pattern is starting to set up.”

Snow levels were expected to drop to about 3,000 feet in most mountain areas, though they could fall a little lower on the Antelope Valley side, she said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter