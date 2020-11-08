Winter storm brings rain, snow and cold temperatures to L.A. area

A winter storm brought scattered rain showers to the Los Angeles area on Sunday and dumped snow on the mountains.

Temperatures were 10 to 20 degrees cooler than normal, a trend that was expected to persist for much of the week, said Kathy Hoxsie, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“It’s nothing unusual,” she said. “It’s just that we’re finally seeing the overall weather patterns changing and a winter pattern is starting to set up.”

Snow levels were expected to drop to about 3,000 feet in most mountain areas, though they could fall a little lower on the Antelope Valley side, she said.

