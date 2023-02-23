Frigid temperatures, rain, hail, graupel, high surf and snow. Southern California is seeing it all Thursday as a powerful winter storm moves through the region.

“It’s amazing weather taking place today, and we’re just getting started,” said KTLA 5 weather anchor Kaj Goldberg.

Scattered rain showers have moved throughout the Los Angeles metropolitan area with hail, graupel and even light snow at elevations as low as 1,500 feet. Sky5 captured video of a dusting of snow atop homes just below the famous Hollywood sign Thursday morning.

The storm created more extreme conditions in the Inland Empire where snow forced the cancellation of classes in the Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District on Thursday. Parents and kids gathered at Yucaipa Community Park to enjoy rare sledding on roughly three inches of snow accumulation.

“It’s just unique … we don’t get this very often,” one parent told KTLA 5 reporter Rachel Menitoff.

A mother and son build a snowman in Yucaipa Community Park. Feb. 23, 2023. (KTLA)

Schools were also closed in the Bear Valley Unified School District.

Caltrans shut down Highway 58 between Mojave and Bakersfield after icy conditions caused multiple crashes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

North of Los Angeles, snow also fell in the Santa Clarita Valley and along the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine, though not enough to prompt escorts or lane closures as of Thursday afternoon.

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia closed Thursday due to inclement weather.

“The storm will track parallel to the coast through Friday night before wobbling inland across Southern California late Saturday,” the National Weather Service said. ”Isolated thunderstorms will expand from north to south across the area Friday into early Saturday before gradually diminishing towards the southeast later Saturday.”

By the time the storm moves east, rainfall will total two to five inches along Southern California’s coasts and valleys, NWS said. Peak rainfall amounts will be .25 to .75 inches per hour, bringing the potential for flooding and mudslides.

Snowfall at lower levels will recede to more normal altitudes with precipitation expected around 4,500 feet, with the bulk coming Friday through early Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings for Antelope, Apple and Lucerne valleys. Winter Storm Warnings were issued for mountains in Los Angeles County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, Santa Ana County and Ventura County.

A rare Blizzard Warning, the first since 1989, was issued for the Los Angeles County mountains from 4 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday. Two to five feet of snow are expected above 4,000 feet, and higher elevations could receive up to eight feet of snow along with strong wind gusts.

Mountain travel is highly discouraged.

NWS is also warning of dangerous marine conditions with gusty winds of 25-35 knots on Thursday and 35-45 knots on Friday, along with dangerously high surf, particularly on the west and northwest-facing shores.