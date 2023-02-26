The final precipitation totals for the first round of winter storms have been released by the National Weather Service, and the numbers are staggering.

According to NWS, Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood received almost eight feet of snow, which is more than four feet higher than the next highest snowfall amount at Mount Wilson, which saw just over three feet.

As for rainfall totals, the three locations that received the most rain are all located in Ventura County, with Pine Mountain Inn seeing 11.5 inches of rain, and the Matilija Dam and Rose Valley receiving nearly 11 inches each.

In the Los Angeles area, Woodland Hills and Stunt Ranch had over ten inches of rain fall during this round of storms, and La Cañada Flintridge saw over nine inches.

Ventura and Los Angeles Counties experienced the most rainfall, with eight of the top ten wettest locations falling in those two counties alone.

The stormy weather will continue into this week, with isolated rain and occasional snowfall at higher elevations projected to last into Wednesday.