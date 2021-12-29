Winter storm to bring more rain and snow to SoCal

With more than 5 inches of rain in December and counting, Los Angeles will play host to yet another winter storm Wednesday that promises to bring even more moisture to the area through New Year’s Eve.

The storm will keep temperatures below average while dropping rain and snow across the Southland. It is slated to arrive in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon and remain steady through Thursday, with light showers possible Friday morning, said Mark Jackson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“There’s no question that L.A. will get some rain, and it could get quite a bit of rain,” he said.

Los Angeles County could see as much as 3 inches of rain along the coasts and valleys, and up to 5 inches in the mountains, while areas farther south — including parts of Orange and San Bernardino counties — could get as much as 7 inches.

