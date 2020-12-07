With SoCal under red flag warning, up to 157K Edison customers could lose power

Southern California Edison could cut service to about 157,000 of its customers as the new week brings another dangerous round of Santa Ana winds and dry conditions.

The utility, which sought to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires, considered shutting electricity to about 46,100 customers in L.A. County; 13,100 customers in Orange County; 20,300 customers in Riverside County; 33,900 customers in San Bernardino County; and 31,500 customers in Ventura County as of Monday morning.

SCE typically alerts those who could be affected by possible power outages. Its website also has a map of areas being considered for the precautionary move.

Much of L.A., Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, as well as inland Orange County, are under a red flag warning through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters expect wind strength to peak Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, when gusts could reach 40 to 55 mph in some coastal and valley areas. In the mountains, including the Santa Monicas, winds could gust up to 55 to 70 mph.

Humidities could drop to the single digits, according to the National Weather Service.

“Any fires that develop will spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided,” NWS warned.

Last week, strong winds fanned a house fire in the Silverado Canyon area of Orange County.

The flames spread rapidly, burning more than 7,300 acres, damaging at least 21 structures and destroying at least 30 more. The blaze, dubbed the Bond Fire, was 60% contained as of Monday morning.

Here's a map at 9am from our Fire Weather Snooper webpage showing where #RedFlagWarning criteria is being met or is close. Typical corridors in Ventura/LA, but ENE winds/low RH also spreading across Santa Barbara Co. #CAwx #ReadySetGo!

https://t.co/5ZZA10YJIC pic.twitter.com/tgJaX9Z9k4 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 7, 2020